AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that one man has been arrested after he was alleged to have kidnapped an acquaintance at gunpoint on Thursday.

According to police, on Dec. 14, officers were called to the 400 block of S. Bivins on a “domestic violence assault that has turned into a kidnapping.”

Police said it was reported that the victim in the incident was threatened at gunpoint by the suspect, identified as Tavarus Drone, who then hit her and pulled her out of a car by her hair.

Drone was then alleged to have forced the victim, by dragging her by her hair, into his car and left.

Police said officers were able to ping Drone’s phone, but could not get a good location. After several hours, a location was determined by APD, and with cooperation from Donley County and the Texas Department of Public Safety, Drone was found and arrested on a “Kidnapping” warrant.

Drone was arrested on the warrant and booked into the Donley County jail. The Violent Crimes Unit of the Amarillo Police Department is investigating.