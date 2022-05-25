AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to the Amarillo Police Department (APD), APD arrested Mauricio Villanueva, 19, on Wednesday around 8 a.m. on nine counts of Possession of Child Pornography and possible cock fighting operation.

Officers reported that the department’s special victims unit executed a search warrant in the 300 block of N. Johnson for Possession/Distribution of Child Pornography. While officers were on scene, they found evidence of a possible cock fighting operation.

Officers stated that detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) were contacted, and a search warrant was drafted. During the search, the VCU seized over $1200 in proceeds relating to cock fighting, numerous boxes of equipment, including metal claws. They also collected multiple containers with different antibiotics, drugs, and medications known to be used on roosters and chickens.

According to the report, Animal Management and Welfare was contacted and came out and took possession of 21 roosters and hens that were also found at the location.

Officers stated that no arrests were made at this time. Both investigations are still ongoing by both the Special Victims Unit and the Violent Crimes Unit.

