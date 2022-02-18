AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit (PABTU) reports that one man has been arrested after it and APD SWAT conducted a search warrant on a property in the 1300 block of Avenue A and found about $180,000 worth of property alleged to be stolen.

According to PABTU, on Feb. 17, during the search, police found a skid loader valued at $130,000, two fuel trailers allegedly stolen out of Dalhart valued at $30,000, and a Gooseneck trailer valued at $20,000.

PABTU said Oscar Gomez, 31, was arrested on a charge of 3rd Degree Theft and booked into the Potter County Jail. The investigation is ongoing at this time.