Amarillo man arrested for federal child pornography charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was arrested for federal child pornography charges after a search warrant was executed earlier in March.

According to the criminal complaint, 45-year-old Roy Rhyne was in possession of 103 files containing underage kids in sexual situations.

The document said the investigation started after DPS received multiple cyber tips, starting in November.

Rhyne was indicted on two counts of possession of child pornography in February of 2019.

That case is listed as inactive.