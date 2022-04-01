AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that Kevin Van Voris, 35, was arrested Thursday for Deadly Conduct (Illegal Street Racing) after the department was made aware of a YouTube channel belonging to that man where he documented illegal street racing.

Officers served a warrant on Thursday for Deadly Conduct in relation to illegal street racing on Voris and served a warrant to search his home. According to APD, Investigators watched over 20 videos on the man’s YouTube channel where the suspect allegedly documented street racing in multiple areas around Amarillo sometimes going more than 100 mph.

APD said Texas Transportation Code 545.420 states that a person cannot participate in:

A race;

A vehicle speed competition or contest;

A drag race or acceleration contest;

A test of physical endurance of the operator of a vehicle; or

in connection with a drag race, an exhibition of vehicle speed or acceleration or to make a vehicle speed record.

Police said the offense is a Class B Misdemeanor for the first offense unless the driver was intoxicated (Class A) or someone is injured (3rd Degree Felony) or killed (2nd Degree Felony).

The Amarillo Police Department said it will seek out and prosecute those who choose to race in Amarillo and said the department will also seize vehicles involved in racing subject to asset forfeiture.