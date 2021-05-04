Amarillo man arrested after two stolen vehicles recovered

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – One man has been arrested after two stolen vehicles were found on the 1200 block of S. Garfield.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, yesterday (May 3) at around 4:15 p.m. officers met with detectives from the Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit in the 1200 block of South Garfield Street. A detective had found a stolen pickup and was waiting for officers to assist.

The officers on the scene said that when they approached, two males exited the house and fled on foot. The officers caught and detained the males in the 1200 block of South Arthur Street.

Thomas Justin Smith, 32-year-old male, was found to be in possession of personal identifiers and bank cards not belonging to him. Smith was placed under arrest and booked into the Potter County Detention Center for Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information while the second male was identified and released, according to the report.

According to officers, a second stolen vehicle was also located in the yard of the home.

The investigation into the stolen vehicles is ongoing by the Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit., according to officers.