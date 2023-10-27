AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department announced that one man was arrested on Thursday after a weeklong investigation into a series of thefts from homes and businesses around the community.

According to the police department, officers arrested 35-year-old Adam Moreno on a charge of “Felony Theft of Property” after an investigation that began with the recovery of an allegedly stolen Ford Bronco on Oct. 17.

Police said that investigators obtained information on multiple thefts around the city from both homes and businesses, including HTeaO, Lowe’s, and Home Depot. Investigators said they discovered Moreno was allegedly selling most of the stolen items from the thefts on Facebook Marketplace and allegedly keeping stolen items in his home.

The police department conducted a search of Moreno’s home on Thursday, and reported that officers allegedly recovered more than 400 stolen items. Moreno was booked into the Potter County Detention Center, with police noting that further charges are pending.

Officers also advised the community to use caution when buying from people online, in the wake of the investigation.

“Social media is rife with scams and stolen property,” said the department, “If you see something that seems to be too good of a deal, there is probably something wrong. If you buy stolen property, you may end up losing your money and risk criminal charges.”