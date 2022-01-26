Amarillo man arrested after Monday afternoon shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department announced Wednesday that police officers have arrested 38-year-old John Arnold Ramzy in relation to a Monday afternoon shooting in the 2900 block of Amarillo Boulevard East.

According to a news release, officers were called to a gaming establishment in the 2900 block of Amarillo Boulevard East on a shooting call at 4:35 p.m. Monday. Officers located a 48-year-old male who was shot with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

After witnesses described the shooter as a Black male who had been at the establishment before the victim, officers were able to track Ramzy to an apartment in the 2600 block of North Grand Street, the release said. Ramzy was then arrested for two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Ramzy was then booked into the Potter County Detention Center.