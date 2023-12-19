AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was arrested after Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force Officers said they found more than 5 kilograms of cocaine.

According to court documents that were filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Arturo Lopez-Diaz was arrested on Dec. 13 after agents allegedly found him with about one kilogram of suspected cocaine at an area Walmart.

Court documents said the Amarillo DEA Resident Office conducted an investigation of Lopez-Diaz, who law enforcement said was a “multi-kilogram cocaine trafficker living in Amarillo.” Agents obtained a search warrant for Lopez-Diaz’s home on Dec. 5.

On Dec. 13, agents followed Lopez-Diaz from his home to an area Walmart parking lot. Agents said a probable cause search turned up a kilogram of suspected cocaine in the center console of Lopez Diaz’s truck

Agents said they found more alleged cocaine during a search of Lopez-Diaz’s home in south Amarillo.

Lopez-Diaz was arrested on a charge of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine.”