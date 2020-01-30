Amarillo looks to beautify the city with 2020 Mural Grant Project

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council is on a mission to add more color to the “Yellow City.”

For the second year in a row, The Arts and Beautification Committee is awarding mural grants to business owners who want to contribute to Amarillo’s art movement.

“If you consider the thing’s that may have been spurred, like the Hoodoo Mural Festival or Blank City Space mural, I think it’s beginning to get a lot of traction,” Councilmember Eddie Sauer told MyHighPlains.com.

Last year, the city said they granted five businesses with money to fund their next mural. Councilmember Sauer said the project not only sheds light on the city’s art but also gives local artists a platform to shine.

“It’s really bringing life and giving fruit to art in Amarillo,” Sauer added. “It’s letting what’s been hidden actually kind of rise up to the top. So it’s just been a great response.”

For this year, the city is dividing up $30,000 to give to businesses in five different parts of the city, including the central business district. During the selection process, the city will hear the business owners’ mural pitches.

“The business is going to bring somebody along, and they’re going to have an idea and from there the committee and subcommittee that will look at all of those,” Sauer explained. “They will award those based upon what they think is going to be the best ones.”

Sauer said one of the city’s end goals for the project is to take tourism in Amarillo to the next level.

For more information and link to the application, click here.

More from MyHighPlains.com: