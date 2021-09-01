Amarillo Little Theatre to host ‘Sound of Music’ production on mainstage

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Little Theatre (ALT) will be bringing the hills of Austria to its mainstage with its upcoming production of “The Sound of Music.”

The production, which opens Sept. 16 at the theater’s mainstage, located at 2019 Civic Circle, follows Maria and her journey as the governess to Captain von Trapp’s seven children, according to a news release. “The Sound of Music” features songs including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” as well as the title number.

The production features 48 cast members, of which 15 are from ALT’s academy, the release states. Hunter Lee plays the role of Maria in her ALT debut, while veterans Jacob Miller and Christy Corder play Captain von Trapp and Mother Abbess respectively.

According to the release, ALT’s performances of “The Sound of Music” will occur on the following times and dates. The dates which have asterisks are dates where ALT will require audience members to wear a face covering.

7:30 p.m. on Sept. 16, Sept. 23 and Sept. 30**;

8 p.m. on Sept. 17, Sept 18**, Sept. 24**, Sept. 25, Oct. 1 and Oct. 2;

2:30 p.m. on Sept. 26** and Oct. 3.

Tickets can be purchased by phone at 806-355-9991 or by visiting www.amarillolittletheatre.org.