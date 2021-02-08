Amarillo Little Theatre taking Covid precautions as in-person performances resume

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After finding new methods to keep the community entertained during the pandemic, Amarillo Little Theatre (ATL) has moved back to what feels natural; performing in person.

While performances are shifting back to in-person, ALT’s Managing Artistic Director, Allen Shankles, said they have plenty of Covid precautions in place.

For the audience, a large part of that safety is socially distanced seating and mask wearing.

“We have a 453 seat auditorium here and we will be seating about 160 people and calling that maximum,” said Shankles. “We when we assign it a seat in our ticketing program, it creates a bubble around that seat of empty seats. So we can’t issue a seat if there’s not sufficient seats around it that we can create a bubble.”

The entrances have also been broken into three different areas so the audience is not congregated in any sizable group at any entrance.

Concessions have also been altered. Shankles said everything is pre-wrapped and no contact.

“We don’t allow anybody to take concessions in after intermission anymore, because the reality is if they take a drink or a snack, and they pull their mask down, and they don’t put it back up. So we don’t want to give them that opportunity,” said Shankles.

The space is also disinfected after every performance.

“We have a fogger that we use after every performance. We completely disinfect the auditorium it’s a spray fog that covers the entire auditorium. We’d go back to the dressing rooms, in the studios, in the lobby, and we do that between every performance,” Shankles said.

The safety precautions do not just apply to the audience, but also to the cast and crew.

“We do a temperature check when they enter the building. If anybody has a fever of any kind, they’re they’re sent home,” said Shankles.”

On top of temperature checks, a zero-tolerance mask-wearing policy is also in place, along with social distancing and regular hand washing.

Shankles said they have been very successful so far, adding, “If you have strict safety protocols, and you follow them, I think they can work.”

“Come to the theater. We’re producing theater and it’s we can keep you safe and keep you entertained all at the same time,” said Shankles.

To read more on the safety protocols being implemented by ALT, and to read more about their upcoming musical, “Once,” click here.