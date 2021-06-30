Amarillo Little Theatre Academy presents ‘Newsies’ at High Noon on the Square

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The June 30 installment of Center City’s weekly series, High Noon on the Square, will feature the Amarillo Little Theatre Academy presenting “Newsies.”

According to released information, Crush will be serving lunch at the event for $8. The City of Amarillo is expected to have free popsicles also, to promote its “Every Drop Counts” campaign.

Located at the Potter County Courthouse Lawn on Wednesdays at noon through the end of July, Center City’s High Noon on the Square series is moving through its 26th season.

The schedule for “High noon on the Square” for 2021 is listed below.



Wednesday, June 30 – Entertainment from ALT Academy “Newsies.” Jalapeno turkey sandwiches from Crush. Sponsored by Brown & Fortunato.

Wednesday, July 7 – Music by Esquire Jazz Band. Hamburgers by Bubba’s 33, sponsored by the Shops at Wolflin Square.

Wednesday, July 14 – Music by Lindsey Lane. Chick-Fil-A sack lunch. Sponsored by FirstBank Southwest.

Wednesday, July 21 – Music by the Amarillo Symphony. Schlotzsky’s sack lunch. Sponsored by Xcel Energy.

Wednesday, July 28 – Music by “Insufficient Funds.” Fajitas from Joe Taco. Sponsored by the Underwood Law Firm.

All proceeds will benefit Center City of Amarillo. Chanette McKibben is the event coordinator for Center City and High Noon, according to the press release.