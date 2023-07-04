(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 4, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – While the largest metropolitan areas in the United States are well-loved, well-known, and well-marketed, most Americans create their dream careers, build families, and lead their most fulfilling lives in small to mid-size cities.

According to the most recent ranking by Livability, those smaller cities are the cream of the crop when it comes to the low-cost and high-quality places to settle – and in 2023, Amarillo has been highlighted among the Top 100 Best Places to Live in the US.

Livability detailed that when making its list, it considered cities with a population between 75,000 and 500,000 in an effort to highlight the unsung, or “less-sung,” potential hometowns across the country. The list also had affordability as a major factor, only choosing cities with a median home value of $500,000 or less.

“As home prices hit historical highs and inflation continues to rise, we laud the cities that are growing wages and home values while maintaining an affordable cost of living, including reasonable rent and home prices relative to local income,” said Livability.

The company said that it partnered with Applied Geographic Solutions to create its 2023 list using nearly 100 data points, ranging from a city’s economy, housing and cost of living, amenities, transportation, environment, safety, education and health. More information on its methodology can be found here.

Out of a possible 1,000-point score from Livability, Amarillo received 695 for its overall Quality of Life LivScore. The city’s top-ranking categories were housing, environment, and transportation.

Here’s what Livability said about Amarillo, Texas:

“You can breathe easy in Amarillo, TX, where the altitude, combined with a consistent breeze, gives way to some of the cleanest air in the country. Located in the Texas Panhandle and full of sunshiney days and endless amenities, it’s no surprise that Amarillo is one of the best places to live in the U.S.”

“Outdoor-loving locals have access to Palo Duro Canyon State Park, which has the second-largest canyon in the United States, and arts and culture enthusiasts have plenty of museums to explore, including the admission-free Amarillo Museum of Art, which has a cool pop art exhibit, outdoor sculpture garden and more. And you betcha — there’s reason to brush off your cowboy boots (or buy a pair): The Amarillo Civic Center hosts the World Championship Ranch Rodeo.”

“Amarillo’s low cost of living and diversified economy also appeal to potential residents. Amarillo is an agricultural powerhouse with 14 million acres of farm and cropland. But industries like aerospace, biosciences and tech are also growing.”

“Finally, the friendly community in Amarillo will make you feel right at home. The city embraces a strong sense of community spirit, provides support for local businesses and hosts a variety of community-focused events.”

Amarillo, Texas quick facts according to Livability.

Livability also discussed education and healthcare providers alongside the city’s economy and surrounding area, and credited its robust marketplace and diverse amenities as major reasons for its placement on the list.

Not only does the Yellow City offer everything Livability mentioned, but further:

The Amarillo area does not just offer Palo Duro Canyon State Park but also the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center, and is a short jaunt away from the Texas State Bison Herd in Caprock Canyons State Park;

The Amarillo Museum of Art is a local gem among dozens of landmarks, art tours, and cultural attractions including Cadillac Ranch and the citywide Amarillo Mural Series; and

Amarillo hosts the World Championship Ranch Rodeo, and also the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo – which is celebrating 100 years in 2023. Not only that, but it is also the headquarters of the American Quarter Horse Association.

However, one entry from Livability could not fully answer the listed question, “What makes Amarillo special?”

Then again, neither can one news article. Whether a person is looking for entertainment, arts and culture, vibrant history, fascinating geography, business ventures, or a classic rodeo, Amarillo continues to be a city of many names, many faces, and endless opportunities.