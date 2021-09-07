Amarillo Library’s September Book Sale to be hosted virtually

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Friends of the Amarillo Public Library organization announced Tuesday that its September Book Sale will be a virtual book sale.

According to a news release, a link will be posted to the library’s Facebook page at 9 a.m. Saturday. Individuals will be able to browse the photographs at the link and send an email to Stacy.Clopton@amarillolibrary.org when an individual sees an item they would like to purchase.

“All summer long, we have been cautiously optimistic that we could have an in-person sale for the first time in nearly two years, but the last few weeks have changed that,” Stacy Clopton, the public relations coordinator for the Amarillo Public Library said in the release. “The hospitalization rate in Amarillo has been above 15% for nearly three weeks, and it is not safe to hold the book sale under these circumstances. “

According to the release, the pricing for the sale will be $1 for mass-market paperbacks and $2 for everything else, including movies, audiobooks, hardcovers and trade paperbacks. Officials state that if participants have a voucher for a free bag of books from Amarillo Reads in the Summer, they are asked to hang on to them so they can be honored when in-person sales resume.