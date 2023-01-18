AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Public Library announced that a new traveling exhibition from the American Anthropological Association, along with the Smithsonian’s Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage, will come to Amarillo later this year.

According to a news release from the Amarillo Public Library, the library will host “World on the Move: 250,000 Years of Human Migration” from May 8 to June 16 at the library’s downtown branch, located at 413 SE 4th Ave. Officials said that the Amarillo Public Library is one of 15 libraries to be hosting the exhibition.

The exhibition presents case studies surrounding human migration across human history and across an array of cultures, the release said. Overall, the exhibition aims at expanding the public conversation on the topics of migration and displacement.

“Application for World on the Move was a competitive, peer-reviewed process, with only fifteen libraries in the country earning the chance to host, so our selection is indeed an honor,” Amanda Barrera, the director of library services, said in the release. “APL has been supporting Amarillo’s immigrant and refugee communities for more than a decade through English as a Second Language and Citizenship classes and we are excited to create an opportunity for Amarillo to learn more about issues surrounding migration.”

As part of the exhibition, the Amarillo Public Library received a stipend to present programming surrounding migration. Officials said the schedule of events and programs will be available when the exhibition opens.

“We are thrilled to be an exhibition site for World on the Move, which looks at questions surrounding migration: why do people move? where do we come from?” Melody Boren, the youth services coordinator for the Amarillo Public Library and the project lead for the exhibition, said in the release. “We hope that people in our community will find this engaging and informative and share their own stories of migration.”

Officials with the Amarillo Public Library said the exhibition will be free and open to the public during normal library hours. For more information, visit the Amarillo Library’s website.