Amarillo Legacy Monument Company sees increase in demand for tombstones, due to COVID-19 Pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As new COVID-19 cases are reported in the triple digits on a daily basis, this also means more people are dying.

After speaking with Nick Ortiz, Owner of Amarillo Legacy Monument Company, he said his business started seeing a noticeable increase in calls for tombstones, dating back to approximately two months ago.

After talking with his wife last week, Ortiz said they realized that right now, about 60-70% of the calls coming in are due to COVID-19.

Additionally, he shared that he believes that many families are now talking and realizing that a tombstone had not been put out for their loved ones.



Like anyone working with this amount of deaths so closely, this has impacted Ortiz emotionally. He explained, “It tugs on your heart, because you know some of these people are young. You know, naturally you’re supposed to die when you’re elderly, but in some cases that’s not always… due to something like this, it comes unexpected.”

In comparison to this time last year, Ortiz said that currently, he believes his business has nearly tripled.

In addition to the calls Ortiz has received, he stated that he has also heard from people within families expecting a death and asking what the timeline would be for a tombstone.

Ortiz explained that a big reason his company can feel overwhelmed with all the requests is that there is no way to work faster on the tombstones, because each one requires much detail, time, and attention.