Amarillo League of Women Voters to host Prenatal Care NW Community Meeting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo League of Women Voters will conduct a Prenatal Care NW Community Meeting on Thursday, October 28th, at 7 PM at the Amarillo United Citizen’s Forum Building located at 901 N. Hayden, just off Amarillo Blvd. and Hughes.

The meeting is part of a two-year-long study by the Amarillo League about maternal morbidity and mortality in Amarillo.

The guest speaker for the event is Dr. Teresa Baker, Chair and Professor of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the Resident Program Director at Texas Tech Health Sciences Center in Amarillo. She will discuss why prenatal care is so important for a safe delivery and what prenatal care encompasses.

“Too many women are coming to our local hospitals for delivery of their babies without ever having any prenatal care, which jeopardizes both the life of the mother and the infant,” said Sonya Letson, President of the Amarillo LWV. “This is especially true of low-income women and women of color,” she added.

“This meeting will provide community members with the information they need to encourage and assist pregnant women and girls to seek prenatal care,” said Letson.

“Many pregnant low-income women do not know where to turn to access funding to cover their prenatal care. We have found it to be an intimidating and complex process, which may affect the number of women seeking prenatal care,” said Claudia Stravato, LWV study chair.

This meeting will also discuss how to access coverage through Pregnancy Medicaid, CHIP Perinatal, and Amarillo’s District Clinic.

The public is encouraged to attend, especially groups that assist low-income citizens.