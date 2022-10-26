AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Workforce Commission recently announced the job numbers throughout the state in September, with Amarillo continuing to lead the state in the lowest unemployment rate.

According to a news release from the commission, the state added around 40,000 nonfarm jobs in September 2022, setting a new employment high for total nonfarm employment for the 11th consecutive month with 13,571,800 jobs.

“Texas’ total nonfarm job annual growth rate has outpaced the United States for the last 15 months, demonstrating one of the key factors that make Texas the top choice for employers and their workforce,” TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel said in the release. “With more than half a million job ads posted right now in Texas, TWC remains dedicated to ensuring job seekers have the skills employers need to fill those positions.”

Amarillo’s unemployment rate was reported as 2.8% for the month of September, compared to the 3% rate in August and the 3.5% rate in September 2021. This compares to Lubbock’s September rate of 3.1% and Wichita Falls’ rate of 3.5%.

Officials said that these figures are estimates released by the commission in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. For more data, visit the state’s Labor Market Information website.