AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce announced that it and Amarillo Kids First will host a joint press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, to explain their support for the Amarillo Independent School District bond propositions on the May 7 ballot.

“These bonds, especially Prop A, represent an investment in our students, community, and our future workforce,” Amarillo Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jason Harrison said. “The stronger our students and workforce are, the stronger our community will be.”

The Amarillo Chamber argued that Proposition A would make improvements to the district such as rebuilding Austin Middle School, and adding extra security presence across the area’s campuses.

“Our mission is to enhance business and industry growth while preserving a high quality of life in Amarillo,” Harrison noted. “That all starts with ensuring we have great schools and that our students are set up for success beyond high school, and we feel these propositions will ensure we have just that.”