AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Kart Complex is set to host the Texas Sprint Racing Series from Friday to Sunday. This is their first national race with race karting.

At the Amarillo Kart Complex, the public can race on one of the premier circuits for kart racing in the U.S. The facility features a 0.9 mile circuit with 19 turns and is an exact replica to scale of the Istanbul F-1 track. Amarillo Kart Complex partner Brad Yuchinski said there will be about twelve different classes racing all weekend long.

“We’ll have a practice session all day Friday, which is open to the public, you can come in and purchase a pit pass for just $20 for all day long,” said Yuchinski. “Then Saturday and Sunday will be live racing throughout the day. You can also purchase a pit pass on those days as well.”

Racers from ages five to 70 from all across the U.S., and even some international drivers, will be participating. Five-year old racer, Brody Brown, will be participating this weekend. “I love the new race track and it looks cool, and I love racing on it,” said Brown.

“It’s a great opportunity to regardless of your age, to just come out here and compete and enjoy yourself,” said Yuchinski. “Racers are amazing people and it’s a great community. So not only to come out here and have fun and enjoy and compete, but you get to meet so many great people just locally and regionally. And so it’s a really exciting time for all of us.”

They are expecting to have around 200 karts at the event and the Amarillo Kart Complex, located at 275 FM-2373, invited the public to come out and watch.

“We’re really hoping to not only have an amazing facility for racers to come in and enjoy, but we’re also hoping to introduce it to a lot of new people in Amarillo in the surrounding area,” said Yuchinski. “We know how the people in Amarillo love racing no matter what kind of racing it is. This is just another level of that racing, that they can come out and enjoy and hopefully participate moving forward.”

For more information on the event happening at Amarillo Kart Complex, check out the AKC Facebook page and their website.