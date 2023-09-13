AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Kart Complex is hosting a Food Truck Showdown this weekend on Sept. 16 and 17, which organizers said will be a family-friendly event for the entire community.

Amarillo Kart Complex is located at 275 FM 2373 in Panhandle. During the Food Truck Showdown, the public and five judges will be able to pick their top three food trucks to win a cash prize. AKC will also have a variety of vendors, a car show, discounted racing and more.

The event will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on both days and it will be taking place throughout their entire facility. Amarillo Kart Complex Manager and Event Coordinator Sabrina Coghlan said they are expecting anywhere from 3,000 to 5,000 people throughout the entire weekend.

“We just want our whole community to come together and take a look at our track and get to know some of our local community. We offer something for everyone,” said Coghlan. “We have some face painting and some kid activities, as well as double karts. So, if you have small children, you can race with your whole family.”

There will be free general admission to the AKC Food Showdown event. Parking fees will be $5 and tasting tickets will be $6.

AKC offers party and event bookings, racing, and more.

“We offer kart rentals, as well as pro-kart training. We have a pro-shop that works on pro-karts,” said Coghlan. “We also offer league nights, that’ll be Wednesday nights starting in October. And we also offer events and team building, as well.”

For more information on any upcoming events at AKC, head on over to the Amarillo Kart Complex website and visit their Facebook page.