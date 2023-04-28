AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Some full throttle fun is coming to Amarillo. Amarillo Kart Complex (AKC) is having their grand opening weekend from May 4-7.

AKC, located at 275 FM-2373, is one of the premier circuits for kart racing in the US as it features a 0.9 mile circuit with 19 turns and is an exact replica to scale of the Istanbul F1 track. They plan to host a number of regional and club level karting events for the area.

AKC Co-Owner Brad Yuchinski says his family grew up around racing and, when the facility became available, they took the opportunity to bring next-level racing to Amarillo, for both renting karts and racing nationally.

“We’re really excited about the Amarillo Kart Complex. And it’s an opportunity to bring family fun to the Amarillo community,” said Yuchinski. “We’re having our grand opening on May 4-7. We’re going to have a lot of festivities out here. We’ll have some giveaways.”

In addition, the Texas Sprint Racing series is coming to AKC from June 30- July 2.

“We have a big event coming up the first weekend of July that will have potentially between 200-400 individual race karts out here to take advantage of our point nine one mile track,” said Yuchinski. “You’re going to see amazing racing from some of the best in the nation, where they bring their own karts, race multiple divisions, and will have speeds up to 100 miles per hour.”

AKC will offer public karts to rent, party/event hosting, a competition racing series, a full-service pro shop, and much more.

For more information on the grand opening weekend and other events, check out the Amarillo Kart Complex website and Facebook page.