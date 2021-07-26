“Amarillo Jolly Trolley” bringing joy and sno-cones to the yellow city

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo family is using a popular summertime treat to bring some joy to the area.

“The jolly trolley is basically a mobile sno-cone factory. We bring the sno-cones to you and just have a party,” said Caden Henry, Amarillo Jolly Trolley.

Meet the Henry family, who all summer long have been bringing happiness to the area in the form of sno-cones.

It all started a couple of months ago when some relatives of the Henry family offered sons Crockett and Caden an opportunity to start a business.

“They had the jolly trolley which had been in storage just as a toy for fun and they offered it to my kids to start a business but they had to write a business plan. So here we are learning how to have a business, start a business, run a business and all the cool things,” said Courtney Henry, Amarillo Jolly Trolley.

So why sno-cones?

“I just don’t know very many people that don’t like a sno-cone. We’ve had so many fun parties where 90-year old people come up and bought a sno-cone and say they haven’t had one ever or in 20 years. It’s just really fun. It’s just joyful,” said Courtney.

“I think it’s fun because you get to see kids smile and you’re just making their day,” said Crockett Henry, Amarillo Jolly Trolley.

While making sno-cones is fun for the Henry family, they say making it a family thing is what makes it that much more special.

“I think it does. I feel like I have gotten to spend a lot of time with my kids,” said Courtney.

“It just takes all of us to make it come together and just cooperate. It’s been a lot of fun,” said Caden.

You can check them out on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/amajollytrolley