Amarillo job market rolling as UPS, Amazon, FedEx, USPS looking to hire seasonal employees for holiday rush

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — You’re hired Amarillo! If you’re looking for a job, several companies are looking for you.

Competition in the labor market is fierce, as companies are struggling to find talent, even as job openings are plenty. With the holiday shopping rush quickly approaching, a perfect storm is brewing, especially for logistics companies.

To get ahead of the coming surge, the U.S. Postal Service, UPS and Amazon are all looking to hire essential seasonal employees ahead of the busy holiday shopping season.

USPS is looking to hire more than 40,000 seasonal workers nationwide, with over 60 of those positions in Amarillo. Seasonal opportunities include Postal Support Employee Mail Processing Clerk, Mail Hander Assistant, Holiday Clerk Assistant, and City Carrier Assistant. According to the service, pay rates for these positions range from $16.87 per hour to $18.69 per hour.

In a statement, the service added it is hosting almost 60 job fairs in select cities across the nation in preparation of the holiday rush. The Postal Service said candidates can expect competitive wages, on-the-job training, and opportunities for professional advancement. Potential employees can apply for seasonal roles immediately.

UPS plans to hire more than 100 seasonal employees in Amarillo, part of its national goal of hiring 100,000 seasonal workers nationwide. Additionally, the company said it “reimagined its approach to holiday hiring”, with qualified candidates receiving job offers in as little as 30 minutes or less.

“Currently, we are hiring for some of the driver positions that are being filled now,” said Rickey Joiner, Human Resources Ops Manager for UPS. “October 15th is when our seasonal period begins, and you’ll see more and more of those positions opening up around that time.”

The company is looking to fill Package Handler, Personal Vehicle Driver, Seasonal Driver and Driver Helper positions. Pay rates vary from $15 per hour to $21 per hour based on position.

Joiner emphasized both part-time and full-time employees can expect full medical, vision and dental benefits. Seasonal employees can get up to $1,300 in tuition assistance, permanent employees can earn up to $25,000 in tuition assistance.

FedEx Corp. is looking to hire 90,000 workers nationwide “ahead of busy peak season.” According to logistics industry watchdog FreightWaves, FedEx is looking for Package Handlers, Managers, Technicians, Forklift Drivers, Couriers and Customs Trade Coordinators through virtual events as well.

The company also plans to include temporary bonus structures and pay bumps in certain departments.

We reached out to FedEx for comment on how many workers it’s looking to hire in the Amarillo area, but received no response.

Amazon’s new one-million square foot fulfillment center is scheduled to open in early 2022 in Northeast Amarillo. The new facility is slated to create over 500 full-time jobs with wages starting at $18 per hour, and full medical, vision, and dental benefits and tuition reimbursement.