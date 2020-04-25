Amarillo amends declaration of disaster

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson amended the Declaration of Disaster Friday, April 24.

The amendment ensures the City of Amarillo is operating fully in line with the Governor’s most recent executive order.

Governor Abbott issued the Executive Order GA-16, on April 17, 2020.

Executive order GA-16 defined “reopened services” as “retail services that are not “essential services” but that may be provided through the pickup, delivery by mail, or delivery to the customer’s doorstep.

Amarillo’s second amended Declaration of Disaster will conform to the restrictions and definitions of executive order GA-16 as well as the previously issued orders, to help combat the spread of COVID-19 in the City of Amarillo.

According to Amarillo’s Second Amended Declaration of Disaster, all businesses by as of 9 p.m. April 24, 2020, will comply with the following requirements:

Shall ensure that at all times customers are queued in such a manner that there is at least six (6) feet of space between each person.

Businesses shall take extra measures to sanitize common surfaces including but not limited to carts, baskets, credit card machines, check-out lanes, restroom door handles, and sink faucets.

All employees shall ensure they maintain proper hygiene through frequent handwashing.

Any employee who is exhibiting any symptoms of illness shall be sent home.

The declaration will be in effect until April 30, 2020, and is subject to further change by the Mayor and a resolution of continuation by the Amarillo City Council.

Violations of the new declaration will subject the violator to a $1,000.00 fine and 180 days in jail as authorized by Section 418.173 of the Texas Government Code.