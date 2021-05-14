Amarillo ISD’s “Fill the Truck” event benefits more than 2,000 AISD students in transitioning families

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Several Amarillo ISD children and their families received significant help from the community today. The Amarillo Independent School District held the “Fill the Truck” event at Walmart on 4610 S. Coulter.

The goal of the “Fill the Truck” campaign is help transitioning families with school-age children in Amarillo ISD. District officials asked for donations of “non-perishable food items, hygiene items, and emergency garments”.

Amarillo ISD Homeless Liasion Kimber Thompson, said being able to lend a helping hand is what ultimately makes the campaign successful.

“While it can be sometimes, kind of sad and stressful,” said Thompson. “We know that at the end of the day, we have helped people every single day, and I think that’s why we’re all here. So that we can say everyday we have helped somebody have a better day.”

According to AISD, the event benefits more than two-thousand students in the program.