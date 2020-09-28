Amarillo ISD’s Educational T.V. show nominated for Regional EMMY

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD’s original, educational T.V. show, ‘The Secret Classroom’, was nominated for a Regional EMMY Award from the Lone Star Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

The Secret Classroom is now a Regional EMMY® nominee in the programming category for “Children/Youth/Teen – Program/Special/Feature/Segment.”

The nomination is “for excellence in a program, series or special that covers issues of specific interest to a target audience 19 years of age and under,” according to the Lone Star Chapter website.

The Secret Classroom is part of AISD’s In Sync program to partner with parents in the education of young learners. The show was created by AISD.

‘The Secret Classroom’ is an hour of educational entertainment for kids, with lessons given by AISD teachers.

Holly Shelton, the AISD Communications Program Director said, “As the COVID-19 pandemic hit and our school buildings closed, families in our community started struggling in a variety of ways. It became evident that even with all the different efforts to support students and families during such an unprecedented time, something was still missing. It was that calming, comforting personal touch that comes from teachers standing in front of their classroom and teaching essential knowledge and skills. ‘The Secret Classroom’ provided a way to connect with students while offering their busy parents an hour to take a phone call, get some work done, or just have some time to themselves while knowing their child is watching a top-notch educational program and learning from it.”

