Amarillo ISD welcomes well-known alumni to hold administrative role at Eastridge Elementary School: Patrick Miller

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Patrick Miller is known by many in the Texas Panhandle. From holding various, important roles in the Amarillo community, some know him as a fellow Amarillo-native, while others may know Miller as the Amarillo Branch’s NAACP President.

The Amarillo Branch of the NAACP named Miller its’ newest leader, back in December of 2020.

However, now Miller has added a new title to his lineup.

“I’m an Assistant Principal, one of two, at Eastridge Elementary School,” stated Miller.

Additionally, Miller shared that Eastridge is where he attended elementary school for the fifth grade. “I’m just thankful that Miss Genie Baca at Eastridge Elementary School has just allowed me to be welcomed into the Eastridge Elementary family. I’d say once again, because I was student there for fifth grade.”

Miller later stated that this leadership role as an assistant principal is not something he takes lightly.

“This is a great responsibility and I know I stand on the shoulders of giants and I really want to do my best on the profession, and I just want to continue to serve,” said Miller.

However, thanks to great role models, guidance, and nine years of experience in education, he is ready.

Those nine years of experience include time spent as an instructional assistant, a teacher, and as a curriculum assessment specialist.

“I was fortunate to meet Dr. Dana West, former Amarillo ISD Superintendent. She was then the principal, and she just kept kind of speaking life into me and kind of encouraging me to know that I could make a world of difference as an educator.” Miller continued to mention several inspirational educators that he had the pleasure of meeting over the years. “Then later, Mrs. Linda Rangel taught me how to lead.”

While impacting children’s lives every day at Amarillo ISD, Miller hopes that by bringing diverse backgrounds to the table, it will be the perfect stepping stone to more robust and open conversations.

He explained, “There is a need to have, you know, young students look up and see people that look like them, and represent them to know that they, too, can enter this profession of education.”

Miller shared that Eastridge Elementary School is the most diverse campus and the largest elementary school within Amarillo ISD.