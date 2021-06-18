WATCH: Amarillo ISD to take public comments, host bond discussion

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- Today, June 18, the office of Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) announced office hours for Pampa, Canadian, Dalhart, and Dumas hosted by congressional staff, according to a news release from the office of Congressman Jackson.

The office stated that the public is invited to the office if help is needed with a "federal agency or to learn more about the services a congressional office can provide." The proper documents are needed if an individual needs help with a federal agency case.