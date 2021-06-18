WATCH: Amarillo ISD to take public comments, host bond discussion

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Independent School District Board is expected to meet June 18 at noon.

The meeting, according to the posted agenda, will involve accepting public comments, electing board officers, and a bond discussion concerning District finances.

