AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Independent School District released information regarding the district’s upcoming Teacher of the Year celebration Friday morning.

According to a news release from the district, the district will name its 2022 Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year at a ceremony at 8:15 a.m. Friday in the Great Hall of Polk Street United Methodist Church, located at 1401 S. Polk St.

The finalists for this year’s Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year award include:

Jennifer Hill, Belmar Elementary

Amy Worsham, Olsen Park Elementary

Tiffany Ryals, Humphrey’s Highland Elementary

Caitlyn Taylor, North Heights Alternative School

Mary Perez, Palo Duro High School

Rhonda Obenhaus, AmTech Career Academy

According to the release, the winning teacher in each division will go on to represent the district in the running for Region 16 Teacher of the Year. For more information about Amarillo ISD, visit the district’s website.