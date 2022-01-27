AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Who will be the spelling bee champion? Amarillo ISD is set to host 50 hopeful spellers looking to win the Potter County Spelling Bee at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Located at Carver Academy Elementary School, the spelling bee will be announced by Amarillo’s Dr. Steve Urban, whose children made it to the national spelling bee in the 1990s.

Elementary and middle school participants are expected to give their all as they try to earn a spot in the next level of competition.