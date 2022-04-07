AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Independent School District’s Board of Trustees are scheduled to meet at 8:30 a.m. Friday for a special meeting at the district’s board room, located in the Rod Schroder Education Support Center, located at 7200 I-40 West.

According to the meeting’s agenda, the board will take public comments from members of the community. Then, the board will consider the following agenda item:

Consider approving a revised contract with Tri-State General Contracting Group for the

Austin Middle School shoring project, RFP #3636.

This comes after the board took action to consider approving a contract with the Tri-State General Contracting Group for the shoring project at Austin Middle School during the March 21 general meeting.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the replacement of Austin Middle School is a part of the district’s Bond Proposition A on the May 7 ballot. The replacement is expected to cost around $65.7 million while the overall proposition is expected to total $180.6 million, if Proposition A is passed.