AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District’s Board of Trustees will host its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the district’s Rod Schroder Education Support Center, located at 7200 I-40 West.

During the meeting, the board will hear from attendees regarding their concerns during the public comment portion of the meeting. According to the agenda for the meeting, the board can hear from individuals in person or through email.

Any member of the public can email their public comment to publiccomments@amaisd.org and the comments are required to be received no later than 12 p.m. on Monday. Officials said in the agenda that the email must include the name of the person submitting the email and are asked to include Public Comment in the subject line.

After the public comment portion of the meeting, Amarillo ISD officials will then provide the board with a report and public hearing regarding the 2022 state accountability ratings for campuses throughout the district. A public hearing will then occur surrounding the ratings, giving members of the public the chance to give their opinions on the ratings.

During the action items portion of Monday’s meeting, the board is expected to vote on various items, including:

Consider approving the 2022-2023 Campus Improvement Plans goals and performance objectives, including the 2022-2023 Targeted Improvement Plan for Bowie 6th Grade Campus;

Consider approving the 2022-2023 District Improvement Plan goals and performance objectives;

Consider approving the purchase of HVAC air ionization units;

Consider approving the purchase of vehicles for the Amarillo ISD Police Department.

For more information about the district, visit its website.