AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Independent School District will host its first regular meeting of its Board of Trustees after May’s bond election at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the district’s board room, located in the Rod Schroder Education Support Center, located at 7200 I-40 West.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, voters in Potter and Randall counties voted against each of the four Amarillo Independent School District’s bond proposals during the May 7 special election. The four propositions on the ballot, totaling a combined $286 million, included the replacement of Austin Middle School, security measures for various campuses, improvements to Dick Bivins Stadium, a new natatorium as well as multipurpose practice facilities for the district’s four high schools.

According to the meeting’s agenda, the board will take public comments from members of the community. Then, the board will consider an item canvassing the May 7 special election. The board is also expected to take action on the proposal of the 2022 tax rate for the district, along with setting a date for a public hearing and adoption of the 2022-2023 budget for the district.

The agenda for Monday’s meeting will also include the following items up for discussion or for the board to take action on: