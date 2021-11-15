Amarillo ISD to host meeting, take comments, address middle school construction

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Board of Trustees of Amarillo ISD is set to host a meeting open to the public on Nov. 15 at 5:30 p.m. in the Amarillo ISD building.

The district released the following agenda:

  • Public comments
  • Consider multiple approvals including 2021-2022 District budget, Potter and Randall County tax rolls.
  • Discuss approving an architect to design IT hubs across district.
  • Discus approving Construction Manager at Risk for project to provide “temporary shoring of existing crawl space floor structure at Austin Middle School.”
  • Discuss language arts material for grades K-3

