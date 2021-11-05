Amarillo ISD to host job fair for numerous open positions

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District is hosting a job fair next week to fill needed positions throughout the district.

According to a news release from the district, the job fair will be hosted at 4 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 9) at the Tascosa High School Cafeteria, located at 3921 Westlawn Ave.

Through this event, the district is looking for individuals to fill five personnel areas:

ESD Tutors who are High School Graduates at $11.66 per hour;

Child Nutrition who are general helpers at $10.08 per hour;

Maintenance staff positions including custodians at $11.82 per hour and groundskeepers at $11.82 per hour;

Apple Bus positions including drivers at $16.60 per hour and monitors at $9.50 per hour;

Human Resources positions including special education assistants at $13.26 per hour and specialized special education assistants at $13.52 per hour.

Assistant positions, as well as child nutrition and maintenance positions, will be eligible for a $500 stipend after year one, an additional $500 stipend after year two and a $1,000 stipend after year three.

Individuals who are interested in the positions can learn more and can also apply online at www.amaisd.org/Employment.