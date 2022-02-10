AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District’s Board of Trustees will convene for a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Board Room at the Rod Schroder Education Support Center, located at 7200 I-40 West.

During this meeting, officials are expected to discuss, and potentially take action on, recommendations that stem from the district’s Community Facilities Advisory Committee. According to the agenda for the special meeting, the board is expected to hear from district officials regarding the committee’s findings on a comprehensive facilities assessment, an assessment that includes information on “both short- and long-range plans to meet District facilities needs.”

Other items on the agenda for Thursday’s special board meeting include the following:

Consideration and Board action to approve the terms of an agreement with GKC Operating, LLC; JSB Estate Ex No. 2, LLC; Chain C-Ex No. 2 LLC; Slemp Ex No. 2, LLC; and Thomas Ex No. 2, LLC; Petitioners regarding the payment of attorney fees and expenses for Mr. William Bednar, Law Office of William C. Bedmar, in the detatchment and annexation action;

Consultation with legal counsel regarding Fairly and Hodge v. Amarillo Independent School District, Cause No. 109734-D-CV, 320th District Court, Potter County, Texas.

