Amarillo ISD to host Board meeting Thursday morning

This meeting will be livestreamed on July 8, at 8 a.m. CST

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Independent School District Board of Trustees announced a meeting will be held at 8 a.m. on July 8.

According to the posted agenda, the meeting will include accepting public comments as well as a work session, “with Corgan architecture and design firm to discuss a District facilities study relating to a possible future bond election.”

Public comments may be submitted for the meeting to publiccomments@amaisd.org before 2 p.m. on July 7, and must include the name of the person submitting.