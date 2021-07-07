Amarillo ISD to host Board meeting Thursday morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Independent School District Board of Trustees announced a meeting will be held at 8 a.m. on July 8.
According to the posted agenda, the meeting will include accepting public comments as well as a work session, “with Corgan architecture and design firm to discuss a District facilities study relating to a possible future bond election.”
Public comments may be submitted for the meeting to publiccomments@amaisd.org before 2 p.m. on July 7, and must include the name of the person submitting.
