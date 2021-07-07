Amarillo ISD to host Board meeting Thursday morning

Local News

This meeting will be livestreamed on July 8, at 8 a.m. CST

by:

Posted: / Updated:
AISD_Teachers_0_20180510034335

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Independent School District Board of Trustees announced a meeting will be held at 8 a.m. on July 8.

According to the posted agenda, the meeting will include accepting public comments as well as a work session, “with Corgan architecture and design firm to discuss a District facilities study relating to a possible future bond election.”

Public comments may be submitted for the meeting to publiccomments@amaisd.org before 2 p.m. on July 7, and must include the name of the person submitting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss