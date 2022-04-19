AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo ISD announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house event for AmTech Career Academy on Wednesday in the north student plaza off of 3601 Plains Boulevard, according to a news release.

Amarillo ISD released the following dates and times for the events:

April 20 at 4:15 p.m .: AmTech Ribbon Cutting at the main entrance on the south side of the building. AISD asked the public to park on the south side between AmTech and Sunset at the Arts.

.: AmTech Ribbon Cutting at the main entrance on the south side of the building. April 20 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.: AmTech open house where students will showcase their learning tools across each of AmTech’s nine schools of study.

“I can’t give away the full details , you’ll need to be there to see it, but this will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony with a twist that you won`t want to miss,” said Jay Barrett, AmTech Principal. “We invite the public, parents of current AmTech students, and also prospective AmTech students and parents to get a look at the world-class facility and activities that have been happening at our academy.”

AISD added that after the ribbon-cutting ceremony, AmTech teachers and students will be available to speak with attendees and demonstrate daily class activities. The event will feature AmTech’s law enforcement virtual reality simulator, aerospace engineering flight simulator, culinary arts restaurant-style kitchen space, and more.

“Our open house will demonstrate to the community why the academy will change the landscape of the Panhandle`s workforce development for generations to come,” said the district announcement, “Several students have already received employment offers for jobs waiting for them upon graduation because of the work of the teachers, the students, and the opportunities that our AmTech facility has provided.”

Barrett explained that student enrollment in the academy grew by around 1,000 students this school year as many AISD Career and Tech Education (CTE) classes moved to the AmTech Career Academy.

You can learn more about AmTech Career Academy here.