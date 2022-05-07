AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Independent School District announced its students earned the Gold Seal Award in the 2022 State Visual Art Scholastic Event (VASE) Saturday.

According to AISD reports, VASE is known as the largest student art competition in the United States. AISD said more than 31,000 student artworks entered VASE at the entry-level and through a series of votes are selected for the award. The Gold Seal artwork will tour the State at various conferences and events from now until November 2022.









The Gold Seal award winners include:

Aldo Espinoza, Palo Duro High School – Amanda Fitzgerald, Teacher – Jewelry Entry

Paw Wah, Palo Duro High School – Chad Cole, Teacher – Drawing Entry

Elanna Weber, Amarillo High School – Jordan Jacob, Teacher – Mixed Media Entry

Ahlijandra Myers, Caprock High School – Shawn Kennedy, Teacher – Painting Entry

For more information on the Gold Seal Awards, visit here.