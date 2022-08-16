AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Students of Amarillo Independent School District returned to the classroom after the long summer break Tuesday, so nerves and excitement filled the air as students were dropped off to start the day at Austin Middle School, with some returning and others starting as eager sixth graders.

Neil Shelton, the father of twins starting at Austin this year said there were some nerves as they transitioned from elementary to middle school.

“I think there are some more nerves this year just starting at a bigger school. They were excited they weren’t too nervous. As parents, we are kind of sad to see them get older, but we are excited at the same time,” said Shelton.

Two more parents, Nathan and Veronica’s kids are returning to the classroom after two years of homeschooling.

“They were homeschooled the past two years because of the coronavirus, so this is their first time back in two years on campus, so they are a little nervous. But they are excited to be with their peers again,” said Veronica.

Danielle Luce said as her two sons go back to school and one starts, the hustle and bustle of the mornings has returned.

“You got to get up, get dressed, brush teeth, make sure everybody has got socks and shoes and make sure nothing is lost, backpacks. Everyday. Everybody’s excited, it’s new. It’s scheduling for once and it’s not everyone laying around playing video games all day so. We are excited about that,” said Luce.

Shelton added its also exciting to see his kids go to the same school he once attended

“We went and walked around the school yesterday and I got to see it for the first time really since I was 12 or 13. It was neat to see and it has not changed a lot and I’m sure we will talk a lot about it,” said Shelton.

As AISD starts Tuesday, students and teachers of Canyon Independent School District start their first day of school Wednesday.