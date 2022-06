AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District released a video detailing its emergency response drill.

AISD said that it started its summer break by conducting an emergency response drill with many staff members.

“Many of us spent the first day of summer preparing for something we hope we never have to actually use, but we tested and practiced our response system in the event of a large scale emergency,” said Superintendent Doug Loomis.

The full video can be found here.