Amarillo ISD shares information on graduation plans, grading procedures

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD is sharing new information with students and parents about graduation plans and grading procedures.

AISD Superintendent Doug Loomis said the district hopes to conduct traditional face-to-face graduations in June or July, but only if social distancing orders have been lifted or modified by then.

AIDS said it is taking steps to start recognizing the Class of 2020, including creating videos that will contain many of the special elements of a traditional ceremony and that will be shared with all graduates, families, and the community later in the summer, regardless of whether it is able to host traditional ceremonies.

“We know this is not the ending students wanted for their senior year, but we want them to know we’re committed to making the best of the situation and finding a way to honor and celebrate their achievements,” Loomis said.

Details about changes to grading policies can now be found on the COVID-19 page of AISD’s website.

AISD said for high school students, grade point averages and class rank calculations will be based on final transcript grades through the 2019 fall semester; grades from the 2020 spring semester will only count for purposes of earning credit toward graduation.

As for elementary and middle school students, the district told us all grades earned in the last six-week grading period (March 23 – May 22) will be reported as Pass, Fail, or Incomplete.

