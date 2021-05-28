Amarillo ISD serving up Grab & Go meals at select schools during summer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The dog days of summer are just around the corner, and to make the break a little sweeter, the Amarillo Independent School District will be serving up meals to Amarillo kids.
AISD said it will be serving breakfast and lunch at select AISD campuses this summer. The Grab & Go meals will be available for children ages 1-18. This also includes little ones under age 5 who are not enrolled in AISD.
The district reminds parents that if they pick up meals and their child is not with them, proof of the child’s age will be required.
AISD’s Summer Lunch schedule and campus locations are listed in full in the below photo.
