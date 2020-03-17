Amarillo ISD says it hopes to share information on how it will proceed by tomorrow evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD says they hope to share information about how the district will proceed during the coronavirus pandemic by tomorrow evening.

AISD said it realizes many need information soon to plan and make decisions for their families.

A statement from AISD reads in part:

“COVID-19 brings unprecedented circumstances and information changes rapidly. We are working hard around-the-clock to make plans for the variety of different situations that may play out over the next few days and weeks. Ultimately, we want to try to make the best decisions for all AISD families.”

AISD said it will release that information via callout, the AISD website, email, and social media.

