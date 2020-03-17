Amarillo ISD says it hopes to share information on how it will proceed by tomorrow evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD says they hope to share information about how the district will proceed during the coronavirus pandemic by tomorrow evening.
AISD said it realizes many need information soon to plan and make decisions for their families.
A statement from AISD reads in part:
AISD said it will release that information via callout, the AISD website, email, and social media.
MyHighPlains.com will bring that information to you as well.
