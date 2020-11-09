AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo ISD will now be offering COVID-19 testing for students and staff if they need one.

The district will be establishing a drive-thru testing site at the Rod Schroder Education Support Center. Times will be announced soon, but the district said the expect to be ready in the next ten days.

The testing will be done on the southeast side of the building. No referral will be needed. All students must be accompanied by a parent, who will be required to complete a consent form.

Everyone must remain inside their vehicle. No walk up testing will be done.

Testing is free for all students and staff.

For more information, the full video from AISD is provided below:

