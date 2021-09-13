Amarillo ISD releases substitute teacher pay scale, continues search for candidates

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – While the Amarillo area’s two largest school districts continue to look for substitute teachers amid an ongoing shortage of educators, Amarillo ISD released details on its pay scale and schedule Monday morning.

The per-day payment for entry-level substitutes according to the district is $132, with extra incentives having been added for those who work 100 days in the school year.

via Amarillo ISD Facebook

Substitute teachers for the district also have the ability to choose assignments, including campus, grade level, and subject area to cover.

Applications are accepted by those who have a minimum high school level education or GED, and can be found on the Amarillo ISD website.

As described by the district, the application process includes:

Apply

Interview (Sent as a link for an online interview)

Staff Trainings and Substitute Orientation

Onboarding/Fingerprinting

Candidate requirements include:

Completed application.

Uploaded high school/college transcript based on the substitute position applied for.

Uploaded copy of any teaching certificate the applicant holds.

For assistance with applications, the district advised candidates to call 806-326-1496.