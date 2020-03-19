Amarillo ISD releases statement following Gov. Abbott’s executive order

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD has released a statement following Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order.

Amarillo ISD said its leaders are adjusting plans they were already developing for next week, including opportunities for students who need meals and providing continued instruction for students at home through paper and online platforms.

AISD told us the Texas Education Agency has told schools to continue with instruction for students.

Today, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order consisting of four orders to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, one of them being Texas schools temporarily closing. That closure goes into effect on March 20 at 11:59 p.m.

Gov. Abbott said the executive order is set to end at 11:59 PM on April 3, but could be extended based on the status of COVID-19 in Texas and the recommendations of the CDC.

AISD said with the announcement of the executive order, many things are unclear for school districts like AISD.

The district said is seeking guidance from the state and we will be communicating more information in the coming days as it becomes available.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: