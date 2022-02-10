Clarification: The headline has been changed to reflect that an Amarillo ISD community committee brought forward information regarding a potential bond proposition plan and that Amarillo ISD officials did not officially propose a bond.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Thursday’s special meeting of the Amarillo Independent School District Board of Trustees, officials from the Amarillo ISD Community Facilities Advisory Committee brought forward information to the district’s board in relation to three potential bond projects, aimed at improving various facilities throughout the district. If voted on during the May 2022 election, the three bond projects are projected to cost more than $232 million if passed altogether.

According to data presented by the committee during Thursday’s special meeting, the three bond projects are split up in the following ways:

Bond Proposition One: $175 million;

Austin Middle School Replacement – $65.7 million;

Roof Replacement – $40 million;

Exterior Lighting for Athletic Fields – $3.2 million;

Fine Arts Additions/Renovations –

High Schools – $37 million

Middle Schools – $7 million

Elementary/Middle School Gym AC – $6.6 million;

Middle School Secured Entrances – $7.5 million;

Elementary Perimeter Fencing – $1.9 million;

Window Replacement at 12 schools – $6 million.

Bond Proposition Two – $19 million

Stands replacement and an eight-lane track at Dick Bivins Stadium – $19 million

Bond Proposition Three – $38.3 million

New Natatorium, including a 50m pool with a diving well) – $38.3 million.

Officials said the project cost estimates for all three bond propositions are based on the first opportunity for the district to host a bond election, which officials say would be in May. Officials say that costs related to the propositions “will very likely increase for a later election cycle.”

Officials from the committee also shared the potential tax impact on a residential home if each proposition passed, or if all the propositions passed:

If Proposition A passes, the average homeowner will pay an additional $8.56 per month;

If Proposition B passes, the average homeowner will pay an additional $0.88 per month;

If Proposition C passes, the average homeowner will pay an additional $1.76 per month;

If all propositions pass, the average homeowner will pay an additional $11.20 per month.

Officials state that the figures are based upon the 2021 average appraised home value in the district, which is $165,000. It is also based on the election being hosted in May.

The potential impact also assumes the passage of Proposition Two in the May 7 election, which states:

“The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.” Proposed Texas Constitutional Amendment

Officials stressed that no tax increase above the frozen level on the homestead of taxpayers 65 years old and older and who have applied for and received the “Age 65 freeze.”

During Thursday’s special meeting, officials said that this was just the first discussion surrounding the three potential bond propositions. Officials expect that a decision will be made during the next regular meeting of the Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees.

